Eleven miners rescued in China

Search teams in China have rescued eleven gold miners trapped underground for two weeks after an explosion. The fate of some of their colleagues is still unknown.

Also in the programme: As preparations are made for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump in the US Senate, we ask whether it is constitutional; and why are so many people in Honduras desperate to leave?

(Picture: a trapped miner is lifted from a gold mine in Qixia City, in China's Shandong Province. Credit: EPA/Chen Hao/Xinhua)

