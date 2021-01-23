Thousands of people in Russia have taken part in demonstrations across the country in support of the jailed Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. Riot police are out in big numbers in Moscow, detaining demonstrators in Pushkin Square.

Also in the programme: the Hungarian government defies the EU in seeking vaccines from Russia and China; and President Joe Biden’s first steps to fight climate change.

(Photo: A man holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Credit: Reuters).