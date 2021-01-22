A year ago the Chinese government confined almost 60 million people to their homes in Wuhan and the surrounding province where the Covid-19 pandemic began. Our correspondent in China John Sudworth reports on what life is like now after the world’s first lockdown. Also in the programme: protests are planned in Russia in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny; and how are athletes coping with uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics?

(People at a night market, in Wuhan, China, 22 January 2021 Credit: EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)

Show less