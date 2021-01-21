British hospital workers are exhausted as wards fill with COVID-19 patients.

British hospital workers are exhausted as wards fill with COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the government's decision to offer single vaccine doses. We hear from the medical frontline, and from an eminent immunologist.

Also in the programme: new US president Joe Biden launches his pandemic policy; and how can people look after their mental health during lockdown?

(Picture: vaccination in the Northeast of England. Credit: PA)