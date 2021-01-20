Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th US president, ending one of the most dramatic political transitions in American history. Kamala Harris became the first woman - and the first person of colour - to be made vice president.

Also in the programme: Leaders from around the world have congratulated President Biden; and China has imposed sanctions on more than twenty members of the outgoing Trump administration.

(Photo: Father Leo O' Donovan talks to President-elect Joe Biden during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington. Credit: EPA).