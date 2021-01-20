Main content
Joe Biden takes office with call for unity
The new president has announced a raft of measures reversing Trump policies
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th US president, ending one of the most dramatic political transitions in American history. Kamala Harris became the first woman - and the first person of colour - to be made vice president.
Also in the programme: Leaders from around the world have congratulated President Biden; and China has imposed sanctions on more than twenty members of the outgoing Trump administration.
(Photo: Father Leo O' Donovan talks to President-elect Joe Biden during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington. Credit: EPA).
