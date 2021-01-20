Main content

Trump leaves White House ahead of Biden inauguration

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Joe Biden's team have said he will issue a flurry of executive orders immediately after he is sworn in as the new US president, as he seeks to undo much of Donald Trump's legacy. Mr Trump has left the White House for Florida, after declining to attend the inauguration of his successor.

With Razia Iqbal in Washington, our whole programme is devoted to this signature political event. We will hear from two people who will be performing at the inauguration. One of them, twenty-two year old Amanda Gorman, who will recite The Hill We Climb at Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, following in the footsteps of Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

President Trump releases farewell video

20/01/2021 15:06 GMT

