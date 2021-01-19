Main content

President Trump releases farewell video

Mr. Trump releases farewell video on his last day as President

President Trump has bid farewell to the American people in a brief video message where he also asked the US to pray for the incoming administration of Joe Biden, while the US Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, accused Trump of provoking the assault on the Capitol by his supporters two weeks ago.

Also in the programme: We asked a spokesman for the Ugandan government why the US ambassador was prevented from visiting the opposition leader Bobi Wine; and the US State Department amounts what China is doing with his Muslim population in Xinjiang as “genocide”.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Credit: Reuters).

