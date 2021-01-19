Main content

President Trump’s final full day in office begins

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Donald Trump is beginning his final full day as President of the United States before Joe Biden is sworn into office tomorrow. We’ll reflect on his legacy including in foreign policy.

Also on the programme: The latest from China as efforts continue to rescue over twenty miners; and we’ll learn about a multi-million pound donation that’s been made towards crucial antibiotic research.

(Picture: Donald Trump Credit: Getty Images)

Navalny detained for 30 days in Russia

19/01/2021 20:06 GMT

