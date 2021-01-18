Putin critic who says the Russian state poisoned him is detained after Moscow return

Alexei Navalny has been detained after returning to Moscow for the first time since he was poisoned last year in a nerve agent attack he blames on the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. A judge in Moscow has ruled he must stay in custody for at least thirty days and another hearing next week will determine if he should complete a prison sentence for alleged embezzlement. The US and European Union have led calls for Mr Navalny to be freed.

Also in the programme: worries about the availability of food in the Tigray region of Ethiopia; and how will Somalia manage the battle against jihadists after US troops withdraw?

Picture: Alexei Navalny escorted out of a police station near Moscow; Credit: EPA