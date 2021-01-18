Western nations have voiced concern over the arrest of Putin critic Alexei Navalny following his return to Russia. The police want to hold him until a hearing next week, when a court could invoke a three-and a half year prison sentence that was suspended in 2014.

Also on the programme: We’ll talk about the intense security in place in Washington D.C. ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration; and a look at how Somalia is likely to manage the battle against jihadists now that US troops have withdrawn.

(Picture: Alexei Navalny, Credit: Reuters)