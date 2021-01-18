Main content

Alexei Navalny: World leaders demand release of Putin critic

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Western nations have voiced concern over the arrest of Putin critic Alexei Navalny following his return to Russia. The police want to hold him until a hearing next week, when a court could invoke a three-and a half year prison sentence that was suspended in 2014.

Also on the programme: We’ll talk about the intense security in place in Washington D.C. ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration; and a look at how Somalia is likely to manage the battle against jihadists now that US troops have withdrawn.

(Picture: Alexei Navalny, Credit: Reuters)

