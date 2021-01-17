Main content

Poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny detained in Russia

Poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny is held by police after flying back to Moscow.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been detained by police at passport control after flying back to Russia - five months after he was almost killed in a nerve agent attack. We hear the latest on events in Moscow.

Also on the programme: Dissecting the complex legacy of American music producer Phil Spector, who has died aged 81 while serving a prison sentence for murder. And do cloth masks offer as much protection against Covid-19 as we think?

(Photo: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane before the departure for the Russian capital Moscow at an airport in Berlin, Germany January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

