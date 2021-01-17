Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been detained by police at passport control after flying back to Russia - five months after he was almost killed in a nerve agent attack. We hear the latest on events in Moscow.

Also on the programme: Dissecting the complex legacy of American music producer Phil Spector, who has died aged 81 while serving a prison sentence for murder. And do cloth masks offer as much protection against Covid-19 as we think?

(Photo: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane before the departure for the Russian capital Moscow at an airport in Berlin, Germany January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova)