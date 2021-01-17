As the US capital becomes Fortress Washington ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration - how big a threat does America face from far-right groups?

As the US capital becomes Fortress Washington ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration - how big a threat does America face from far-right groups?

Also in the programme: Five months after he was poisoned, Alexei Navalny is flying back to Russia - so how will the authorities react to the return of the Kremlin's highest profile opponent? and we look at the changing, more youthful face of coronavirus patients in Britain's hospitals.

(Photo: Barricades are being assembled around the US Capitol ahead of the 20 January inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Credit: EPA)