Uganda’s veteran leader Yoweri Museveni has declared himself the winner of the presidential election and called it the most fraud-free vote in the country’s history. But rival candidate Bobi Wine tells Newshour he believes the contest to be “the most fraudulent election in the history of Uganda”.

Also in the programme: As Germany’s governing party elects a new leader - seen by some as Chancellor Angela Merkel's likely successor - what does the future hold for Germany’s place in Europe and the world in the post-Merkel era?

And how a team of Nepalese climbers have made history by becoming the first to reach the summit of K2 in winter.

(Image: A supporter of incumbent Ugandan Presdent Yoveri Museveni and Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) celebrates in the streets of Kampala, Uganda, 16 January 2021. Credit: EPA/STR)