Main content

Uganda election: Museveni rejects rigging claims

Museveni claims victory amid accusations of voter fraud.

Uganda’s veteran leader Yoweri Museveni has declared himself the winner of the presidential election and called it the most fraud-free vote in the country’s history. But rival candidate Bobi Wine tells Newshour he believes the contest to be “the most fraudulent election in the history of Uganda”.

Also in the programme: As Germany’s governing party elects a new leader - seen by some as Chancellor Angela Merkel's likely successor - what does the future hold for Germany’s place in Europe and the world in the post-Merkel era?

And how a team of Nepalese climbers have made history by becoming the first to reach the summit of K2 in winter.

(Image: A supporter of incumbent Ugandan Presdent Yoveri Museveni and Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) celebrates in the streets of Kampala, Uganda, 16 January 2021. Credit: EPA/STR)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Museveni declared winner of Uganda election

Next

17/01/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.