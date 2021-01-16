Main content

Museveni declared winner of Uganda election

Yoweri Museveni is declared the winner of Uganda's presidential election amid vote-rigging allegations.

Uganda's election commission has declared the veteran leader Yoweri Museveni winner of the presidential election. But his main challenger Bobi Wine has called it the most fraudulent election in Ugandan history, vowing to present the evidence once the internet is restored.

Also on the programme: Germany's governing CDU party elects a new leader - another step closer to the end of the Angela Merkel era; and Signal is overwhelmed - why are so many people suddenly joining the messaging app?

(Photo: A voter casts a ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

