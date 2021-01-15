The Ugandan electoral commission has rejected allegations from the opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, that there was widespread fraud in Thursday's presidential election.

President Yoweri Museveni - running for a sixth term in office - has a commanding lead over Bobi Wine with 40% of the voting stations counted.

Also on the programme: the latest from Los Angeles where the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rage; and we’ll get analysis on the withdrawal of US troops from Somalia after 14 years.

(Picture: Voting queues in Uganda, Credit: Reuters)