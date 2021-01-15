Main content

Uganda election: Museveni leads as challenger Bobi Wine alleges fraud

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Ugandan electoral commission has rejected allegations from the opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, that there was widespread fraud in Thursday's presidential election.

President Yoweri Museveni - running for a sixth term in office - has a commanding lead over Bobi Wine with 40% of the voting stations counted.

Also on the programme: the latest from Los Angeles where the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rage; and we’ll get analysis on the withdrawal of US troops from Somalia after 14 years.

(Picture: Voting queues in Uganda, Credit: Reuters)

