Uganda election: Bobi Wine cries foul

Initial tallies show President Museveni in a clear lead, but Bobi Wine claims vote-rigging

Initial vote tallies in the Ugandan presidential election show the incumbent Yoweri Museveni with a clear lead over his rivals. But his leading challenger, the 38-year-old singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, says he is confident he has won.

Also in the programme: hospitals in the Brazilian city of Manaus "overwhelmed" as the country faces two variants of the coronavirus; and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party meets to choose her successor from three male candidates.

(Photo: Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, otherwise known as Bobi Wine, speaks during a press conference the day after elections at his home in Kampala, Uganda on 15 January 2021. Credit: EPA/STR)

