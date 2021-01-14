Main content

Vote counting is underway in the Ugandan elections

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Election officials in Uganda have begun the process of counting ballots from the country's presidential election. An internet shutdown has fuelled opposition concerns about whether to trust the results. Dozens of members of a civil society group have been arrested, accused of having run an illegal vote-tallying centre.

Where now for the republican party in the US? We hear from one of the ten republican congressmen to vote to impeach the president.

And what this surge of Covid infections is doing to a hospital in London, and the health system in Los Angeles.

(Photo credit: Reuters)

