Main content

Internet blocked as Ugandans vote

Dozens of people have been killed in the run-up to the election.

Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who says he represents the country's younger generation, is challenging Yoweri Museveni, who says he is standing for stability in seeking his 6th term in office. The United Nations says there have been numerous human rights violations in the run-up to the election.

Also in the programme: President-elect Biden has welcomed the House vote to impeach Donald Trump; and a study suggests most people who have had Covid-19 are protected from getting it again for at least five months.

(Photo: A man walks past a painting on the wall of the Ugandan electoral commission compound in Kampala, Uganda January 13. Credit: Reuters.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US Congress votes to impeach President Trump for a second time

Next

14/01/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.