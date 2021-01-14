Dozens of people have been killed in the run-up to the election.

Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who says he represents the country's younger generation, is challenging Yoweri Museveni, who says he is standing for stability in seeking his 6th term in office. The United Nations says there have been numerous human rights violations in the run-up to the election.

Also in the programme: President-elect Biden has welcomed the House vote to impeach Donald Trump; and a study suggests most people who have had Covid-19 are protected from getting it again for at least five months.

(Photo: A man walks past a painting on the wall of the Ugandan electoral commission compound in Kampala, Uganda January 13. Credit: Reuters.)