Main content

US Congress votes to impeach President Trump for a second time

The US House of Representatives is voting on whether to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection,

The US House of Representatives is voting on whether to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection, after last week's assault on the Capitol.

Also in the programme: the UK records its highest number of daily deaths of those with Covid since the pandemic began. An intensive care doctor tells us about the stress, and pleads for the public to play by the rules. And the man Bitcoin investor who's made more than two hundred million dollars, but can't access his fortune.

(Photo: Nancy Pelosi in the Capitol. Credit: GETTY Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

13/01/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

14/01/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.