The US House of Representatives is voting on whether to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection, after last week's assault on the Capitol.

Also in the programme: the UK records its highest number of daily deaths of those with Covid since the pandemic began. An intensive care doctor tells us about the stress, and pleads for the public to play by the rules. And the man Bitcoin investor who's made more than two hundred million dollars, but can't access his fortune.

(Photo: Nancy Pelosi in the Capitol. Credit: GETTY Images)