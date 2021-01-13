Main content
House of Representatives debates Trump impeachment
Lawmakers to vote on charges against Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol.
The US House of Representatives is debating whether to impeach President Trump for a second time. If the vote passes in the Democrat-led House, it would make Donald Trump the first US president to be impeached twice.
Also in the programme: we speak to a member of the World Health Organisation team currently travelling to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic; and the Irish prime minister apologises for the decades of mistreatment of unmarried women and their children in religious homes. We hear the story of a former resident.
(Picture: the Capitol Building in Washington. Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)
