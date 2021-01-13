Lawmakers to vote on charges against Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol.

The US House of Representatives is debating whether to impeach President Trump for a second time. If the vote passes in the Democrat-led House, it would make Donald Trump the first US president to be impeached twice.

Also in the programme: we speak to a member of the World Health Organisation team currently travelling to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic; and the Irish prime minister apologises for the decades of mistreatment of unmarried women and their children in religious homes. We hear the story of a former resident.

(Picture: the Capitol Building in Washington. Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)