President Trump said the attempts to impeach him for a second time were “absolutely ridiculous” and called it a witch hunt. Also: British companies could be fined for not doing enough to prove their products are not linked to forced labour in China’s Xinjiang province, and it’s the last day of campaigning before Uganda’s election on Thursday.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.)