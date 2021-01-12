Main content

House of Representatives to vote on removal of Trump

Lawmakers vote on motion asking vice president to remove Donald Trump immediately.

The House of Representatives will vote today, Tuesday, to ask Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump immediately from office. A vote to impeach the president will be held on Wednesday if Mr Pence fails to act.

Also in the programme: the main opposition candidate in Uganda, Bobi Wine, warns of potential election rigging in Thursday's presidential vote; and India's supreme court suspends reforms that would open up the farming sector to the free market.

(Picture: President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House to visit the US-Mexico border wall in Texas. Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

