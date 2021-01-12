The House of Representatives will vote today, Tuesday, to ask Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump immediately from office. A vote to impeach the president will be held on Wednesday if Mr Pence fails to act.

Also in the programme: the main opposition candidate in Uganda, Bobi Wine, warns of potential election rigging in Thursday's presidential vote; and India's supreme court suspends reforms that would open up the farming sector to the free market.

(Picture: President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House to visit the US-Mexico border wall in Texas. Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)