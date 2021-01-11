Main content
Democrats move ahead with efforts to remove Trump
US Democrats have introduced a resolution in Congress demanding that Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet strip President Trump of his powers - over the storming of the Capitol.
Also in the programme: The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has warned that the country faces a perilous moment in the coronavirus pandemic. And the Pope has announced a change in Roman Catholic law to allow women to serve in more roles.
(Photo: Nancy Pelosi explaining the 25th amendment. Credit: AFP)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
