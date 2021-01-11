Main content

Democrats move ahead with efforts to remove Trump

House of Representatives' Democrats to charge Trump with 'incitement of insurrection'.

Democrats plan to pass a resolution asking the vice president, Mike Pence, to remove President Trump from office. They say that if that doesn't work they will begin impeachment proceedings related to the invasion of the US Capitol Building last Wednesday.

Also in the programme: the Ethiopian army announces the killing and arrest of more civilian and military leaders from the Tigray People's Liberation Front; and a shrine near the site on the River Jordan where Jesus is said to have been baptised hosts an Epiphany procession for the first time in more than 50 years after it was cleared of landmines.

(Photo: Members of the New York National Guard outside the US Capitol Buillding. Credit: EPA/Shawn Thew)

