Main content

Mike Pence will attend Biden inauguration

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The US vice president, Mike Pence, has appeared to distance himself further from Donald Trump, by planning to attend Joe Biden's inauguration. Mr Trump says he won't be at the ceremony in ten days' time. We hear from some of Mr Trump's supporters in Arizona.

A new law has taken effect in Sweden, giving the government power to close venues such as shops, cinemas and gyms for first time during the coronavirus pandemic. Sweden is struggling with one of the highest infection rates in the European Union.

And how South African police are tackling pangolin smugglers.

(Photo credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Did President Trump attempt a coup?

Next

10/01/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.