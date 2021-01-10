The US vice president, Mike Pence, has appeared to distance himself further from Donald Trump, by planning to attend Joe Biden's inauguration. Mr Trump says he won't be at the ceremony in ten days' time. We hear from some of Mr Trump's supporters in Arizona.

A new law has taken effect in Sweden, giving the government power to close venues such as shops, cinemas and gyms for first time during the coronavirus pandemic. Sweden is struggling with one of the highest infection rates in the European Union.

And how South African police are tackling pangolin smugglers.

(Photo credit: Reuters)