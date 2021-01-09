Main content

Did President Trump attempt a coup?

The US President's former top Russia adviser describes "soft civil war."

President Trump's former top Russia adviser, Fiona Hill tells us that the invasion of Capitol Hill this week was the culminaton of an attempted coup.

Also on the programme, Allies of the president have said Twitter's decision to close his account amounts to an attack on free speech. What do social media platforms think?; And an Indonesian plane with more than sixty people on board is thought to have crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta.

(Photo: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police; Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

