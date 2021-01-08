After Wednesday's mob invasion of the US Capitol, what are the lessons for police? We hear from a former senior NYPD officer.

Also in the programme: London's Mayor declares a major incident as hospitals risk being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and reported deaths reach a new high. And the celebrated German team behind the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine - led by husband and wife Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci - discover an mRNA vaccine can also stop the progression of an autoimmune disease very similar to Multiple Sclerosis in mice.

(Photo: a member of the police wears a gas mask inside the Capitol building, Washington, January 6, 2021. Credit: Reuters)