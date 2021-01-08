Main content

Trump under pressure over Capitol riot

President Trump has finally accepted there will be a new administration in Washington this month and says he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition of power.

Also in the programme: the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, the Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, has been released from prison in Indonesia; we hear from a survivor of the attack. And what is a 'coronavirus variant'?

(Photo: President Trump outside the White House. Credit: Reuters)

Biden blames Trump for Capitol Hill riots

08/01/2021 20:06 GMT

