President Trump has finally accepted there will be a new administration in Washington this month and says he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition of power.

President Trump has finally accepted there will be a new administration in Washington this month and says he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition of power.

Also in the programme: the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, the Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, has been released from prison in Indonesia; we hear from a survivor of the attack. And what is a 'coronavirus variant'?

(Photo: President Trump outside the White House. Credit: Reuters)