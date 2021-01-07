President-elect says Donald Trump has spent four years trying to undermine US democracy.

President-elect Biden has said the blame for Wednesday's riots on Capitol Hill lies with Donald Trump, who he said had spent the past four years trying to undermine American democracy. Mr Trump's administration has been hit by a wave of resignations as former allies desert a man whose time in office is fast running out. We hear from one of them and from a Trump-supporting, Republican Congressman.

Also in the programme: we look at how a mob was able to break into the Capitol; and two leading historians give us an international perspective on the riots.

(Photo: Joe Biden speaks about the violence that took place at the US Capitol in Washington. Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)