Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol building

Weapons were drawn inside the Senate chamber as protesters ran amok.

Capitol police drew their weapons inside the Senate chamber as armed pro-Trump protesters ran riot inside the Capitol building. Representatives were moved to an undisclosed safe place. One woman was treated inside the building for a gunshot wound. Newshour spoke to congressmen and women caught up in the violence.

Photo: Protesters gather outside teh Senate chamber after they breached security at the US Capitol building in Washington DC. Credit: EPA.

Yesterday 21:06GMT
