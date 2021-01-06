Main content
Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol building
Weapons were drawn inside the Senate chamber as protesters ran amok.
Capitol police drew their weapons inside the Senate chamber as armed pro-Trump protesters ran riot inside the Capitol building. Representatives were moved to an undisclosed safe place. One woman was treated inside the building for a gunshot wound. Newshour spoke to congressmen and women caught up in the violence.
Photo: Protesters gather outside teh Senate chamber after they breached security at the US Capitol building in Washington DC. Credit: EPA.
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only