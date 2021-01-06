Main content

Georgia election: Democrats move closer to Senate control

The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden is moving closer to taking control of the Senate, as results come in from two elections in Georgia.

The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden is moving closer to taking control of the Senate, as results come in from two elections in Georgia. Raphael Warnock, a pastor, is projected to have won one of the seats. The other is on a knife-edge.

Also in the programme: US lawmakers meet to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election amid expected protests from Trump supporters. A joint session of Congress will count and confirm electoral college votes; and Hong Kong police have arrested fifty-three pro-democracy activists and politicians, accusing them of trying to "overthrow" the territory's government.

(Photo: Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks on his campaign's YouTube account. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Georgia Senate election: voting begins to decide Senate control

Next

06/01/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.