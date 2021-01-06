The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden is moving closer to taking control of the Senate, as results come in from two elections in Georgia.

The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden is moving closer to taking control of the Senate, as results come in from two elections in Georgia. Raphael Warnock, a pastor, is projected to have won one of the seats. The other is on a knife-edge.

Also in the programme: US lawmakers meet to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election amid expected protests from Trump supporters. A joint session of Congress will count and confirm electoral college votes; and Hong Kong police have arrested fifty-three pro-democracy activists and politicians, accusing them of trying to "overthrow" the territory's government.

(Photo: Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks on his campaign's YouTube account. Credit: Reuters)