Georgia Senate election: voting begins to decide senate control
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Two pivotal US Senate run-off elections are taking place in Georgia, a state President-elect Joe Biden won by just eleven-thousand votes in November. Today’s outcome will determine how easily he’ll be able to push through his legislative agenda once he enters the White House.
Also on the programme: We’ll find out more about the re-establishing of relations between Qatar and four of its neighbours; and a look at the disappearance of Chinese businessman Jack Ma.
(Picture: Voters in Tucker, Georgia, Credit: EPA)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
