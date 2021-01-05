Two pivotal US Senate run-off elections are taking place in Georgia, a state President-elect Joe Biden won by just eleven-thousand votes in November. Today’s outcome will determine how easily he’ll be able to push through his legislative agenda once he enters the White House.

Also on the programme: We’ll find out more about the re-establishing of relations between Qatar and four of its neighbours; and a look at the disappearance of Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

(Picture: Voters in Tucker, Georgia, Credit: EPA)