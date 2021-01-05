The US state of Georgia is going to the polls in a vote that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden's Democrats control the Senate.

The US state of Georgia is going to the polls in a vote that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden's Democrats control the Senate. Victory would give Mr Biden control over the whole of Congress and with it the power to push forward his progressive agenda.

Also in the programme: Gulf leaders have signed a document at a summit in Saudi Arabia aimed at helping resolve a long-running dispute between several countries and Qatar; and the new strain of the coronavirus in South Africa is causing more concern. Could it be resistant to the current design of the vaccines?

(Photo: A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia's Senate seats. Credit: Reuters/Brian Snyder)