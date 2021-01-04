UK judge blocks extradition of Wikileaks founder to US
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The United States says it will appeal against the decision not to extradite the Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange. A court in London had ruled that there was a real risk Mr Assange -- who has been charged for leaking classified documents -- would take his own life in an American prison. We hear from his lawyer and get reaction from the US.
Also in the programme: A national lockdown has been reimposed on England to protect the health service from being overwhelmed by the sharp rise in coronavirus infections; and the top election official in the US state of Georgia has said he was reluctant to take a phone call from Donald Trump and has restated his belief that the president has got his facts wrong.
(Photo: Assange pictured leaving court in January a year ago. Credit: Reuters)
