The United States says it will appeal against the decision not to extradite the Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange. A court in London had ruled that there was a real risk Mr Assange -- who has been charged for leaking classified documents -- would take his own life in an American prison. We hear from his lawyer and get reaction from the US.

Also in the programme: A national lockdown has been reimposed on England to protect the health service from being overwhelmed by the sharp rise in coronavirus infections; and the top election official in the US state of Georgia has said he was reluctant to take a phone call from Donald Trump and has restated his belief that the president has got his facts wrong.

(Photo: Assange pictured leaving court in January a year ago. Credit: Reuters)