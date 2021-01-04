Democrats have attacked President Trump after a taped conversation showed him trying to persuade a top official in Georgia to overturn his election defeat in the state.

Leading US Democrats have attacked President Trump after a taped telephone conversation showed him trying to persuade a top official in Georgia to overturn his election defeat in the state. The Vice-President elect, Kamala Harris, accused Mr Trump of an abuse of power.

Also in the programme: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States because of suicide risk, a court in London has ruled; and Britain has become the first country in the world to start giving people the Oxford- AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The government hopes it will be a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic.

