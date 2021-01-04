Main content

Kamala Harris: Trump tape "a bold abuse of power"

Democrats have attacked President Trump after a taped conversation showed him trying to persuade a top official in Georgia to overturn his election defeat in the state.

Leading US Democrats have attacked President Trump after a taped telephone conversation showed him trying to persuade a top official in Georgia to overturn his election defeat in the state. The Vice-President elect, Kamala Harris, accused Mr Trump of an abuse of power.

Also in the programme: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States because of suicide risk, a court in London has ruled; and Britain has become the first country in the world to start giving people the Oxford- AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The government hopes it will be a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic.

(Photo: A composite image made of file images shows Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and US President Donald Trump. Credit: EPA/Erik S Lesser/Jim Lo Scalzo)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Has India been too hasty in approving local vaccine?

Next

04/01/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.