Has India been too hasty in approving local vaccine?
New Indian vaccine approved before final clinical trials.
India approves two new vaccines, including one made locally that has not completed clinical trials. The opposition expresses concern at the speed of approval: we hear from a local medic and a health specialist in the United States.
Also in the programme: as the virus surges in Britain, we hear from an emergency doctor on the front line; and the Washington Post reveals a phonecall in which Donald Trump appears to put pressure on a top state election official to 'find' extra votes for him.
(Picture: India immunisation programme is one of the largest in the world. Credit: Getty Images)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
