India approves emergency vaccine use

India has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines and now plans the world's largest immunisation programme.

Also in the programme: the WHO mission to Wuhan; and music in the time of Covid-19.

(Picture: A health worker holds a mock Covid-19 vaccine syringes during a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Jammu, India. Credit: EPA/JAIPAL SINGH)

