India has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines and now plans the world's largest immunisation programme.

India has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines and now plans the world's largest immunisation programme.

Also in the programme: the WHO mission to Wuhan; and music in the time of Covid-19.

(Picture: A health worker holds a mock Covid-19 vaccine syringes during a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Jammu, India. Credit: EPA/JAIPAL SINGH)