Main content
India approves emergency vaccine use
India has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines and now plans the world's largest immunisation programme.
India has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines and now plans the world's largest immunisation programme.
Also in the programme: the WHO mission to Wuhan; and music in the time of Covid-19.
(Picture: A health worker holds a mock Covid-19 vaccine syringes during a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Jammu, India. Credit: EPA/JAIPAL SINGH)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service