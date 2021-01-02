Israel has given vaccinations against coronavirus to more than one million people, the highest rate in the world, as global immunisation efforts step up.

Also in the programme: A group of US senators say they will refuse to certify Joe Biden's election victory unless a commission is set up to investigate alleged voter fraud; and a beautiful Kurdish lullaby to help support mothers and babies in the worst of all worlds.

(Photo: Israel has given priority to the over-60s in its vaccination campaign. Credit: EPA)