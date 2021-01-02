Main content
Israel leads virus vaccine race with 12% given jab
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Israel has given vaccinations against coronavirus to more than one million people, the highest rate in the world, as global immunisation efforts step up.
Also in the programme: A group of US senators say they will refuse to certify Joe Biden's election victory unless a commission is set up to investigate alleged voter fraud; and a beautiful Kurdish lullaby to help support mothers and babies in the worst of all worlds.
(Photo: Israel has given priority to the over-60s in its vaccination campaign. Credit: EPA)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service