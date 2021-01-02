Main content

Israel leads virus vaccine race with 12% given jab

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Israel has given vaccinations against coronavirus to more than one million people, the highest rate in the world, as global immunisation efforts step up.

Also in the programme: A group of US senators say they will refuse to certify Joe Biden's election victory unless a commission is set up to investigate alleged voter fraud; and a beautiful Kurdish lullaby to help support mothers and babies in the worst of all worlds.

(Photo: Israel has given priority to the over-60s in its vaccination campaign. Credit: EPA)

Tensions rise between Iran and the US

03/01/2021 13:06 GMT

