Tensions are rising in the Middle East on the first anniversary of the killing by US forces of Iran's top military commander, Qasem Soleimani. Iran has announced that it intends to start enriching uranium to a level beyond what it agreed to in the 2015 nuclear deal, while the US military has sent more B-52 bombers to the region as a warning signal to Tehran.

Also in the programme: America's top infectious diseases expert says he does not agree with the UK’s plan to delay giving people the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; and how a Kurdish lullaby is helping pregnant women in northern Yemen.

(Picture: People visit the grave of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman. Credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)