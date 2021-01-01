Main content
Cuba’s “biggest economic transformation in 30 years”
The island is devaluing its peso for the first time since the 1959 revolution
The country is to get rid of what is known as its "convertible peso" while pegging the remaining local currency at a single rate. There is also to be a cut to many of Cuba's long established subsidies.
Also in the programme: A panel of medical experts in India has recommended the use of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine; and the US Senate over-rides President Trump’s veto of a defence bill.
(Credits: A woman shows Cuban bank notes while standing in line to buy fish in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Reuters).
