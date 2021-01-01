Main content

Cuba’s “biggest economic transformation in 30 years”

The island is devaluing its peso for the first time since the 1959 revolution

The country is to get rid of what is known as its "convertible peso" while pegging the remaining local currency at a single rate. There is also to be a cut to many of Cuba's long established subsidies.

Also in the programme: A panel of medical experts in India has recommended the use of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine; and the US Senate over-rides President Trump’s veto of a defence bill.

(Credits: A woman shows Cuban bank notes while standing in line to buy fish in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

01/01/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

02/01/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.