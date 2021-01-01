Main content

The UK completed its formal separation from the European Union

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

New rules governing relations between Britain and the European Union have come into force with the completion of the UK's departure from the bloc.

Also, today marks the official start of a new era of trade between African countries. The African Continental Free Trade Area brings together one point three billion people into an economic bloc worth more than three trillion dollars.

And, growing food insecurity in the United States.

