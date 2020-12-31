Main content
COVID-19: China approves vaccine for general use
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
China has for the first time given official approval for the use of one of its home grown vaccines. The company that's developed the drug - Sinopharm - has said it's 79% effective.
Also on the programme; we discuss Brexit ahead of the transition period coming to an end today; and former US athlete John Carlos on the Black Lives Matter movement and his own moment of protest at the 1968 Olympics.
(Picture: Sinopharm vaccine Credit: Reuters)
