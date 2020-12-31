China has for the first time given official approval for the use of one of its home grown vaccines. The company that's developed the drug - Sinopharm - has said it's 79% effective.

Also on the programme; we discuss Brexit ahead of the transition period coming to an end today; and former US athlete John Carlos on the Black Lives Matter movement and his own moment of protest at the 1968 Olympics.

(Picture: Sinopharm vaccine Credit: Reuters)