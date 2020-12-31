Main content

COVID-19: China approves vaccine for general use

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

China has for the first time given official approval for the use of one of its home grown vaccines. The company that's developed the drug - Sinopharm - has said it's 79% effective.

Also on the programme; we discuss Brexit ahead of the transition period coming to an end today; and former US athlete John Carlos on the Black Lives Matter movement and his own moment of protest at the 1968 Olympics.

(Picture: Sinopharm vaccine Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

New vaccine brings hope as tougher restrictions hit UK

Next

31/12/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.