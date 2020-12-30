Main content

New vaccine brings hope as tougher restrictions hit UK

Half a million doses of the new AstraZeneca vaccine will be rolled out in the UK from Monday.

Half a million doses of the new AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by Oxford University, will be available in the UK from Monday, with millions more by the beginning of February. The new vaccine is cheaper and easier to store than its rivals, and will be supplied at cost price to developing countries.

Also in the programme: Yemen's new government hit by lethal attack, and British parliament backs Brexit deal.

Picture: Coronavirus particles. Credit:Science Photo Library

