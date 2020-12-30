Main content

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in UK

The first doses are due to be given on Monday, amid concern over rising Covid cases.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, with the first doses due to be given on Monday amid rising coronavirus cases. The UK has ordered 100 million doses - enough to vaccinate 50 million people.
Also in the programme: As British MPs vote on the post-Brexit trade deal, we hear why one opposition MP is abstaining; and Christmas brings little cheer in New York.

(Photo: A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Credit: John Cairns/University of Oxford/PA Wire)

