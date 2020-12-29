The UK is seeing a record number of cases and an increased number of people being treated in hospital. A senior public health official said the unprecedented levels of infection were of extreme concern. Also in the programme: what are the ethical implications of collecting data on those who have or haven’t been vaccinated? And we’ll hear from one of Britain’s leading stage actors, Sir Simon Russell Beale, about what it was like to stop performing because of a pandemic.

(An ambulance crew load an empty bed onto an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital, in London. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)