UK's Covid-19 cases have reached highest level

A record 41,385 cases were recorded, it’s the highest daily number recorded by the UK government.

The National Health Service in England is concerned at the ‘unprecedented’ level of infection in England. It is thought the infection rate is much higher than during the first peak in April. Also: Argentina’s Senate is due to vote on legalising abortion; and the French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died aged 98.

Photo: An NHS staff member at University College Hospital in central London, 29 December 2020 Credit: EPA/Andy Rain).

Today 14:06GMT
