Main content

China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A Chinese journalist who helped reveal the scale of the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been jailed for four years for her reporting.

Also, the prominent Saudi female activist Loujain al Hathloul -- who campaigned for women's right to drive -- has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

And Princess Diana's former bodyguard on the truths and exaggerations of Netflix's The Crown.

(Photo: The former lawyer was detained in May. Credit: YOUTUBE/SCREENSHOT)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Covid: EU starts mass vaccination in 'touching moment of unity'

Next

28/12/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.