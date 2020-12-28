Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A Chinese journalist who helped reveal the scale of the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been jailed for four years for her reporting.

Also, the prominent Saudi female activist Loujain al Hathloul -- who campaigned for women's right to drive -- has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

And Princess Diana's former bodyguard on the truths and exaggerations of Netflix's The Crown.

(Photo: The former lawyer was detained in May. Credit: YOUTUBE/SCREENSHOT)