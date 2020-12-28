Main content
China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
A Chinese journalist who helped reveal the scale of the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been jailed for four years for her reporting.
Also, the prominent Saudi female activist Loujain al Hathloul -- who campaigned for women's right to drive -- has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
And Princess Diana's former bodyguard on the truths and exaggerations of Netflix's The Crown.
(Photo: The former lawyer was detained in May. Credit: YOUTUBE/SCREENSHOT)
Last on
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 14:06GMTBBC World Service