Main content

Covid: EU starts mass vaccination in 'touching moment of unity'

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

European leaders have welcomed the start of coronavirus vaccinations across the EU as a turning point in the fight against the pandemic. The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said the day would be remembered forever.

Also, reports from the Central African Republic say violence and intimidation have deterred many people from voting.

And we will ask a psychotherapist how parents can help them cope with the challenges of lost education and social contact.

(Photi: The first person to get the jab in France was a care home resident named as Mauricette, 78. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU launches mass coronavirus vaccination programme

Next

28/12/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.