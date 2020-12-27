European leaders have welcomed the start of coronavirus vaccinations across the EU as a turning point in the fight against the pandemic. The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said the day would be remembered forever.

Also, reports from the Central African Republic say violence and intimidation have deterred many people from voting.

And we will ask a psychotherapist how parents can help them cope with the challenges of lost education and social contact.

(Photi: The first person to get the jab in France was a care home resident named as Mauricette, 78. Credit: Reuters)