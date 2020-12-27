Main content

EU launches mass coronavirus vaccination programme

Relief in sight with mass vaccination in Europe - but how long will it take to roll out?

Relief is in sight for European countries stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic as mass vaccination begins. We ask how long it will take to roll the vaccines out, and whether the EU has enough doses.

Also in the programme: a look at the Central African Republic, where a general election is being overshadowed by fears of a coup supported by the former president; and a review of a turbulent year in Hong Kong.

(Picture: Corona vaccinations in Cologne, Germany. Credit: EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL)

