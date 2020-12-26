The US President-elect Joe Biden has warned that there will be devastating consequences if President Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill overwhelmingly passed by Congress.

Millions of Americans face going without unemployment benefits after today because of a stand-off between Mr Trump and Congress over a 900 billion dollar stimulus bill.

Also on the programme: We look at the Central African Republic as a bid by at least 6 opposition candidates to have Sunday's general election postponed has been rejected; and a look at the life of Soviet double agent George Blake who has just died aged 98.

(Picture: US job fair, Credit: Getty Images)